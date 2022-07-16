Food poisoning at RGUKT Basara, students admitted to hospital

July 16, 2022 00:20 IST

Nearly 500 students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara, were taken ill on Friday due to suspected food poisoning.

The students were treated locally, while some were shifted to Nizamabad for better treatment. It is suspected that fried rice made with rotten eggs could have led to food poisoning. However, officials have not revealed the exact reason.

Meanwhile, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy ordered an inquiry into the incident and said stringent action would be initiated against those responsible for the suspected food poisoning. She instructed the university management and the District Collector to shift students to Nizamabad hospital for better treatment.

The Minister asked the TSCHE vice-chairman V. Venkataramana to visit the hospital and personally monitor the medical help to the admitted students. She said kitchens in all the universities and hostels should maintain neatness in view of heavy rains in State.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao directed the officials to send a team of doctors to the RGUKT Basara immediately for providing better medical care to the students. In a statement here, he said that the government will ensure the students get the best medical care under senior health officials. “Their medical condition will be monitored 24x7 till they recover,” he said.