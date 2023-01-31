Food licenses to temples

January 31, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GHMC is taking measures to issue food licenses for renowned temples in the city, as per the guidelines from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Assistant Food Safety Controller Balaji Raju together with other officials, visited the Hanuman temple at Karmanghat and handed over the food license to the Executive Officer.

Mr. Balaji Raju said the licenses were being given after evaluating the food safety on the basis of five parameters. The initiative was part of the Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG) scheme introduced by FSSAI, he said. Already, the process had been started in 10 temples of the city, including Yellamma temple in Balkampet, and Ujjaini Mahankali Devasthanam in Secunderabad.