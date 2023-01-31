HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food licenses to temples

January 31, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The GHMC is taking measures to issue food licenses for renowned temples in the city, as per the guidelines from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Assistant Food Safety Controller Balaji Raju together with other officials, visited the Hanuman temple at Karmanghat and handed over the food license to the Executive Officer.

Mr. Balaji Raju said the licenses were being given after evaluating the food safety on the basis of five parameters. The initiative was part of the Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG) scheme introduced by FSSAI, he said. Already, the process had been started in 10 temples of the city, including Yellamma temple in Balkampet, and Ujjaini Mahankali Devasthanam in Secunderabad.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.