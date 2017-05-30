Telangana

Food festival in Kothagudem

more-in

Telangana food festival will be organised at Pragathi Maidan in Kothagudem on the occasion of the State Formation Day on June 2. Further details on setting up of food stalls to serve Telangana cuisine can be obtained from Kothagudem Municipal Commissioner.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Khammam
festivals
food
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:30:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/food-festival-in-kothagudem/article18650141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY