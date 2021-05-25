Food distribution for needy during pandemic

SANGAREDDY

25 May 2021 19:21 IST

District Judge launches distribution at Government Hospital

Corona pandemic is turning life upside down for many. Many people can be seen waiting outside the hospitals awaiting the discharge of their relatives undergoing treatment at the hospitals. Their problems have got doubled with the imposition of lockdown by the government as they are not in a position to go anywhere to get food or water.

In a move to offer relief to the patients and their relatives District Principal and Sessions Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) B. Papi Reddy has started free food distribution for the needy at the Government Hospital located at the district headquarters.

This was formally inaugurated by Mr. Papi Reddy and DSP A. Balaji. This will continue till the lockdown is ended by the government. The plan is to be able to supply food for about 100 people per day with food packets and one water bottle.

Advertising

Advertising

Brahama Kumaris, having a branch at the district headquarters town, have been preparing food and distributing it the needy families. The volunteers of Brahma Kumaris are cooking food on their premises and preparing food packets and handing over them to about 550 families every day with the help of municipal staff.

At Jogipet government hospital a local leader M Bhiskhapati has taken up this job for the past few days. He proposes to continue the programme for about two months.