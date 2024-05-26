ADVERTISEMENT

Food deliveryman run over in Hyderabad

Published - May 26, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A food deliveryman was run over by a tipper lorry in Petbasheerabad on Saturday afternoon when he was returning home after delivering an order.

The deceased, Nagaraju (24), was returning home in Gundapochampally on his two-wheeler around 12.20 p.m. on Saturday when he hit a person buying mobile phone accessories on Dulapally–Bahadurpally road.

According to the Petbasheerabad police, Mr. Nagaraju then fell on his right, after which a tipper lorry ran over him; he died on the spot.

The driver of the lorry fled with his vehicle, but the police seized the vehicle after tracking it through CCTV footage from surrounding areas. They are, however, yet to nab the driver.

The Petbasheerbad police have registered a case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the driver.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination on Sunday at Gandhi Hospital.

