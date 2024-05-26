Food deliveryman run over in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

A food deliveryman was run over by a tipper lorry in Petbasheerabad on Saturday afternoon when he was returning home after delivering an order.

The deceased, Nagaraju (24), was returning home in Gundapochampally on his two-wheeler around 12.20 p.m. on Saturday when he hit a person buying mobile phone accessories on Dulapally–Bahadurpally road.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Petbasheerabad police, Mr. Nagaraju then fell on his right, after which a tipper lorry ran over him; he died on the spot.

The driver of the lorry fled with his vehicle, but the police seized the vehicle after tracking it through CCTV footage from surrounding areas. They are, however, yet to nab the driver.

The Petbasheerbad police have registered a case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the driver.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination on Sunday at Gandhi Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.