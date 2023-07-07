ADVERTISEMENT

Food delivery agent killed in accident

July 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A food delivery agent was mowed down by a speeding water tanker at Madhapur on Thursday afternoon. 

Police said that the deceased was identified as Durga Prasad, 40, who was riding his bike towards IKEA, and was on duty when he was killed.

“At around 1.30 p.m., a speeding water tanker rammed him while taking a u-turn near the Cyber Tower. Though he was wearing a helmet, he was killed on the spot due to the impact of the crash,” said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was booked against the truck driver and the body was shifted for postmortem. 

On Wednesday, another deliver agent was killed in a road accident in Miyapur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US