HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food delivery agent killed in accident

July 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A food delivery agent was mowed down by a speeding water tanker at Madhapur on Thursday afternoon. 

Police said that the deceased was identified as Durga Prasad, 40, who was riding his bike towards IKEA, and was on duty when he was killed.

“At around 1.30 p.m., a speeding water tanker rammed him while taking a u-turn near the Cyber Tower. Though he was wearing a helmet, he was killed on the spot due to the impact of the crash,” said the police.

A case was booked against the truck driver and the body was shifted for postmortem. 

On Wednesday, another deliver agent was killed in a road accident in Miyapur.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.