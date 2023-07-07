Food delivery agent killed in accident

July 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

A food delivery agent was mowed down by a speeding water tanker at Madhapur on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Durga Prasad, 40, who was riding his bike towards IKEA, and was on duty when he was killed.

“At around 1.30 p.m., a speeding water tanker rammed him while taking a u-turn near the Cyber Tower. Though he was wearing a helmet, he was killed on the spot due to the impact of the crash,” said the police.

A case was booked against the truck driver and the body was shifted for postmortem.

On Wednesday, another deliver agent was killed in a road accident in Miyapur.