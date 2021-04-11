‘Following COVID norms is show of patriotism’

With a rapid spike in coronavirus cases, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said mask is the best weapon available to protect oneself and to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“Your mask protects me and my mask protects you. Together, we will protect our near and dear ones,” he said, while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

He said the cases now are rising faster than they did during the first wave: “So it goes without saying that wearing a mask and maintaining social distance are very important precautions everyone must follow.”

Mask must be a compulsory accessory just like a mobile phone, Mr. Sajjanar said. “Shoppers, too, must keep strict vigil on their customers. Violators must not be allowed to enter their premises,” he said.

He also directed the operators of public transport to ensure that passengers strictly adhered to government protocols prescribed. Following COVID norms is patriotism now, he said.