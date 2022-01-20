Followers of Errabelli join Congress

HYDERABAD

20 January 2022 22:16 IST

Revanth says KCR working against all sections with his arrogance

More than 300 people from various political parties from the combined Warangal district joined the Congress on Thursday in the presence of TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy and Jangoan district Congress president Janga Raghava Reddy.

Welcoming them into the party, Mr. Revanth Reddy said those joining included followers of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and worked for his victory in the last elections. Disgusted with the functioning of the government that had failed to fulfil the promises made and the TRS they all joined the Congress with the conviction that the party was going to come to power in the next elections.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said no section was happy with the government and the Chief Minister’s dictatorial attitude was not being digested by the people. The CM never has time to pay a visit to the farmers when they are in dire straits showcasing his scant concern for them. Whether it’s the paddy issue or the crops lost in the unseasonal rains Chief Minister has always ignored the farmers, he alleged.

The Congress chief also accused the TRS of colluding with the BJP in denying the paddy farmers their rights and instead of being concerned with their plight both the political parties have created a fake fight between themselves ultimately pushing the real issue behind. Similarly, GO 317 was a result of the BJP government’s nod to the TRS government’s appeal and now the BJP is creating yet another fake fight with the TRS when the issue of scrapping the GO was in the central government’s hands.

Mr. Reddy reminded that it was Indira Gandhi’s government that had reserved jobs for local candidates while the KCR government, which came to power on local and non-local issues, was ultimately killing the local aspect in employment and transfers. The government had rendered great injustice to the employees by negating the GO 126 based on which the transfers had to be done.