‘Follow traffic rules to prevent accidents’

Road Safety commissioner Sandeep Sandilya stressed on the need to prevent road accidents by following safety norms and being alert while driving.

Participating as the chief guest at a programme marking the 31st Road Safety Week at Regional Transport Office at Thimmapur on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday, he said that road accidents could be prevented if traffic rules and regulations were followed properly.

Stating that a cricketer wears helmet for protection while facing a ball weighing 250 grams, he expressed concern over the youth nowadays not wearing helmets while driving 250 kg bikes.

He added that majority of deaths caused by road accidents were because of people not wearing helmets. “Drunk driving is another cause,” he said. He urged all sections of the society to follow traffic rules.

Transport Commissioner Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that over-speeding was also another reason for road accidents. .

Collector K. Shashanka called upon people to drive safely and remember that their family members were waiting for their safe return.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that they were cancelling the driving licence of people caught driving drunk. Deputy transport commissioners Srinivas and Papa Rao, RDO Praveenya and others were present.

Earlier, the officials visited the Children’s Traffic Awareness park and inspected the facilities available for schoolchildren regarding traffic rules and regulations. They also checked the facilities available for people approaching the RTO office.