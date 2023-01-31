HamberMenu
‘Follow the rules in allotment of podu lands’

Sangareddy Collector holds review meeting

January 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Sharath has directed the officials to address the issues related to podu lands by February 4 and get ready to hand over patta certificates to the eligible by following all regulations.

At a review meeting held with officials here on Tuesday, Mr. Sharath said that all the eligible should get justice and officials must follow regulations issued by the government in this regard. “Send the resolutions passed in the Grama Sabhas to sub-divisional level committee (SDLC) and from there to district committee for consideration. There should not be any gap between Grama Sabha resolution and SDLC report. Only two proofs are enough for tribals as per Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act to claim podu lands. Examine the certificates once again which were submitted without verification. Re-look into certificates rejected by SDLC,” said Mr Sharath during the review meeting.

The officials were also instructed to explain the reasons clearly for rejecting the applications. He said that the district-level meting would be held on Wednesday and the approved applications would be uploaded on the website.

Additional Collectors Rajarshi Sha and Veera Reddy and others were present.

