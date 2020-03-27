Telangana

‘Follow social distancing without fail’

Only chance to arrest spread of coronavirus

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the people to follow social distancing without exception as that was the only option available to arrest the spread of coronavirus. In a teleconference with elected representatives from the Collectorate on Friday, the Minister said that everyone should cooperate with the authorities in implementing the lockdown and there would be no problem for the supply of essential commodities. He has also suggested practicing social distancing even in the farms.

