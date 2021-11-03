Follow precautions, say doctors

‘Children mostly get injured while lighting flower pots’

Like every year, ophthalmologists and plastic surgeons have urged people to follow certain precautions while celebrating Diwali to avoid burn injuries.

Children mostly get eye injuries while lighting flower pots (cracker). Professor of the Plastic Surgery department at Osmania General Hospital Dr. N. Nagaprasad said that when a flower pot does not burn, children try to ignite it again, and get injured in the process.

“Sometimes, the flower pot explodes leading to injuries in the face, mainly eyes. Also, youngsters sometimes hold crackers in their hands while igniting another. An explosion due to this can lead to devastating hand injuries, where youngsters might even lose their fingers. We have attended such cases earlier,” he said.

The professor emphasised that if someone receives burn injuries, water has to be poured immediately so that the intensity decreases. Cotton clothes should be worn while lighting crackers, and nylon and synthetic material should be avoided. He also urged youngsters to light rockets in a glass bottle filled with water, at least to one-third level, so that it stays stable. Empty plastic bottles should not be used to light these crackers.

Consultant paediatrician at SLG Hospitals Dr. Arvind Kumar M. asked people to avoid loose clothes made of silk and synthetic, not to examine crackers that are lit but did not burst.