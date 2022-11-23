Follow norms on weapon use: CP to security guard agencies

November 23, 2022 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand held a meeting with private security agencies on Wednesday, where he asked security guards to strictly follow norms regarding authorised use of arms.

Speaking about the recent case of arms licence racket, he said that security clientele such as banks and other financial institutions should apply for arms licence, duly mentioning the retainer licence requirement, through which guards deployed by an agency would be authorised to possess the arms.

He also instructed the local police for coordination on collection of details, field verification, and registration by the Intelligence Security Wing.

Individuals who have been issued arms licence for their personal protection cannot be employed as security guards. And security agencies cannot hire a guard with a firearms licence and they should also submit an undertaking to this effect, he said, emphasising the key points in Arms Act.

A meeting with bankers will also be held soon to discuss this issue.

Mr. Anand added that policemen have been instructed to visit ATMs, banks, and other institutions and liaise with private security agencies in respective jurisdictions to inquire about possession of illegal weapons.

