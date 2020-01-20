‘Follow NCBC decision on OBC quota in law universities’

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday demanded that OBC quota be strictly implemented in all 23 National Law Universities, including Hyderabad-based NALSAR, in view of the interim order given by National Commission for Backward Classes withholding admission process in NLUs for non-implementation of OBC quota.

Following a complaint lodged by Mr. Sravan on May 28 last year, the BC Commission had directed the vice chancellors of all the 23 NLUs in December 2019 to appear before the Commission to explain the ad hoc manner in which admissions were conducted. The hearing was conducted by the NCBC in New Delhi on Monday. After hearing the matter, Commission Chairman Bhagwan Lal Sahni directed all the national law universities to withhold the admission process for the year 2019-20 until the OBC quota issue gets resolved.

Mr. Sravan informed that he had secured details on implementation of OBC quota in all national law universities under RTI and based on the output, a comprehensive complaint was lodged before the National BC Commission.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr. Sravan said that the law universities were violating the law by not implementing the legally mandatory quota for students belonging to Backward Classes. He said that he had made a representation to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao against the NASLAR University which was not implementing 85% quota for local students besides ignoring the BC students. “While we had sought the intervention of the Chief Minister on the issue on May 6, 2019, it was NALSAR University which issued an uncalled for press release the next day justifying the violation of rule of reservation,” he said.