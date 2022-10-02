Follow Gandhi’s ideals, not divisive politics: Revanth

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
October 02, 2022 21:35 IST

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at Bowenpally on Sunday.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has called upon the youth to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and not the divisive politics of both the Central and State governments.

Participating at Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally, he said that a poisonous atmosphere was being spread by the BJP in the country that is known for Gandhi’s peace and equality ideals, for which the country is respected world wide.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were behaving like disciples of the Britishers dividing the people on caste and religious lines. Gandhians should give them a fitting reply, he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was precisely for this and the Telangana people would be behind Mr. Gandhi in ensuring that people were united as that is what made this country progressive and respected for its unity in diversity. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and former PCC chief V. Hanumantha Rao were present.

