Follow due procedure in allotment of coal blocks: Cong. MP

Komatireddy raises the issue in Lok Sabha

Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has urged the Union Government to instruct authorities to follow due procedure in allotment of coal mines.

Raising the issue under Rule 377 in Lok Sabha on Monday, Mr. Venkata Reddy said that both State and Central Governments are inviting tenders for selection of Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) for allotment of coal mines. Informing that government and the Singareni Collieries Company Limited are allegedly offering various MDOs without considering JV s as per Coal India norms, thereby allotting at high rates and causing huge loss to government/ PSUs, the Congress MP urged the Minister of Coal to instruct the authorities to follow guidelines and procedures without any violation.