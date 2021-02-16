Telangana

Follow COVID-19 guidelines in schools: Collector

Collector A. Harish has directed officials to take all precautions in teaching students and during mid-day meals. In a review meeting held here on Tuesday, Mr. Harish said that mandal education officers should visit schools and examine the prevailing conditions and whether COVID-19 regulations are being followed. He has also directed district education officer to adjust teachers wherever required.

