Folk singer of ‘Balagam’ movie fame hospitalised

April 12, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - WARANGAL

Folk singer Mogilaiah of Duggondi village in Warangal district, who earned wide acclaim for his heart-wrenching song in the recently released Telugu film ‘Balagam’, was shifted from a Warangal-based private hospital to NIMS in Hyderabad on Tuesday following the intervention of Health Minister T.Harish Rao.

He was first admitted to a private hospital in Warangal with a kidney ailment, sources said.

His wife Komuramma, who also lent her voice to the poignant song in the movie, made a fervent appeal for support to ensure better treatment for her ailing husband in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, she narrated her family’s financial hardships and inability to afford the high medical expenses of her ailing husband. Mr.Mogilaiah was subsequently shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad.

According to sources, he is undergoing treatment for kidney ailment and his condition is stable.