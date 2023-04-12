HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Folk singer of ‘Balagam’ movie fame hospitalised

April 12, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Folk singer Mogilaiah of Duggondi village in Warangal district, who earned wide acclaim for his heart-wrenching song in the recently released Telugu film ‘Balagam’ has been admitted to a Warangal-based private hospital with a kidney ailment.

His wife Komuramma, who also lent her voice to the poignant song in the movie, made a fervent appeal for support to ensure better treatment for her ailing husband in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, she narrated her family’s financial hardship and inability to afford the high medical expenses. She thanked ‘Balagam’ director Venu Yeldandi for providing them an opportunity to showcase their talent in Telangana’s popular folk-art form in the movie and receive wide appreciation from the audience.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.