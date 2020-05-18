Foisting cases against CPI(M) leaders condemned

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has flayed the registration of a case against the CPI (M) district leaders by the two-town police for participating in a programme to highlight the unending ordeals of migrant workers, farmers and others hit hard by coronavirus lockdown here on Saturday.

A few CPI (M) leaders took part in the programme held in strict compliance with the physical distancing norms by wearing masks and they displayed placards seeking succour for lakhs of poor people and toiling masses worst hit by loss of livelihoods during the current lockdown, he said.

He was speaking to newsmen at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Monday. “No action has been taken against the BJP and the TRS local leaders, who organised separate meetings involving mass gatherings in brazen violation of the lockdown regulations in the town on the same day,” he alleged, questioning the rationale behind slapping of cases against the CPI (M) leaders, who he said strictly adhered to the stipulated norms.

The persons at the helm and the police higher officials should intervene to ensure withdrawal of the cases filed against the CPI (M) leaders, he said.

On the unabated spike in cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country, Mr. Veerabhadram reiterated the demand that the State and Central governments should ramp up efforts to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus and provide immediate relief to the worst affected migrant labourers, farmers, farm workers and other labourers of the unorganised sector.

“Kerala government’s response to the pandemic and its prudent containment strategies are worthy of emulation in these turbulent times,” he noted.

The need of the hour is provision of direct financial aid and adequate ration to the migrant workers and others severely affected by the pandemic-induced lockdown to help them surmount the current crisis, he said.