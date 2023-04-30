Focussed approach of govt. ensured Telangana emerged at the top: CM

April 30, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While launching a strident attack on the Opposition parties for not seeing the reconstruction of Telangana post-bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that the focussed approach of the government had ensured that the State became a role model in the country in several aspects like per capita income and per capita power consumption.

Such critics who failed to see the aspirations of the people, re-dedication of the government machinery and reconstruction processes cried foul of the development that took place after formation of the State, the Chief Minister said addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new Secretariat complex – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, only such building which received gold rating from the Indian Green Building Council – here on Sunday. Mr. Rao recalled how the State was in the throes of power and other crises in the erstwhile united State and said the government felt an imminent need to take up reconstruction activities to put the State ahead of all others in the country.

From a stage where nine of the 10 districts in Telangana were declared as backward by the erstwhile Planning Commission, the State has made rapid strides in development in a short span of nine years. As a result, Telangana’s villages have become role models to the country while Hyderabad is all set to overtake Bengaluru in IT investments and other parameters of industrial development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But there are some people, ‘dwarfs’ who could not understand the concept of reconstruction. These people could not also digest the speed at which the State is moving on the path of accelerated development,” he said while referring to the Opposition parties.

He recalled how the uncertainty in power supply resulted in the death of farmers due to electric shocks or snakebites when they went to switch on their motors late in the nights. Farmers were now enjoying round-the-clock free power supply without the need for switching on their motors in the middle of the night. “This is reconstruction, restoring the pride of the farmers,” he said revealing that of the total paddy crop spread over 94 lakh acres during the second crop rabi across the country, Telangana alone had 56 lakh acres.

The same was the case with Haritha Haaram in rejuvenation of forest cover and Mission Bhagiratha envisaging supply of safe drinking water to all households across the country. “The State is topping the country in two major indicators of progress. The per capita income is at ₹3.17 lakh and per capita power consumption is at 2,140 units. This is the result achieved because of the focus on reconstruction since formation of the State,” he said.

Referring to the new Secretariat complex, he said the complex had been named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to ensure that officials drew inspiration from his struggle for equality and strive for fulfilling his ideals. In this context, he recalled how the government faced criticism for demolishing the old complex and said the new integrated complex had all the facilities for the officials, employees as well as visitors which were hitherto lacking.

The Chief Minister heaped praise on the officials including former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, former DGP M. Mahender Reddy, the current officials and employees in different departments for their efforts which ensured that the State made brisk progress in a short span of nine years.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari welcomed the gathering and Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy proposed the vote of thanks.

Visits temple

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao arrived at the new Secretariat complex at 1.20 p.m. and visited the temple located on the premises before moving into the new complex. He cut the ribbon and unveiled the plaque at 1.24 p.m., before boarding an electric jeep to reach the place of Sudarshana Yagnam which was performed to mark the occasion.

He received Purna Ahuti and then proceeded to occupy his chambers on the sixth floor at 1.30 p.m. when he signed the file pertaining to regularisation of services of contract employees in different departments in the presence of Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari. She later occupied the seat designated to her on the same floor. The Chief Minister went to her chambers minutes after she formally occupied her seat and greeted her.

Reacting to the file signed by the Chief Minister, Minister for Finance T Harish Rao tweeted: “A total of 5,544 contract employees will benefit by the decision”.

ADVERTISEMENT