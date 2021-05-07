Telangana

Focus will be on civic issues: Cong. corporators

The 10 newly-elected corporators of the Congress on Friday asserted that they would highlight civic issues and play the role of a constructive opposition in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The corporators attended a meeting held at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office here on Friday morning. DCC president P. Durga Prasad and city Congress president Md. Javeed were present. Later, they participated in a special meeting held at the KMC office and took oath in adherence to COVID norms as stipulated by the State Election Commission.

Related Articles
