Focus on women’s safety in State

‘Mass awareness on ‘emergency 100’ and ‘women helpline 181’ must be taken up’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gives special importance to women’s safety in the State, said Secretary in the CMO Smita Sabharwal on Friday.

“In addition to initiatives such as support centres Bharosa and Sakhi, and helplines 100 and 181, we are gathering ground information to formulate a report,” she said, leading the all-women Core Committee meeting on women’s safety at Bhongir.

Flanked by top-ranking women bureaucrats from the State and District Collector Anita Ramachandran, Ms. Sabharwal took notes and sought suggestions on women’s issues and grievances from members – women employees and public representatives.

She said stricter measures to check sexual harassment at workplace were being considered, and for now, District Collectors should personally look into such matters and redressals must start with immediate suspension and disciplinary proceedings against the perpetrators, she said. Ms. Sabharwal added that mass awareness on ‘emergency 100’ and ‘women helpline 181’ must be taken up.

According to Government Whip and Alair legislator G. Sunitha, although the helplines serve the crises, preventive measures such as village committees, which conduct counselling and create an atmosphere for women to vent out, must be considered.

Commissioner, Women Development and Child Welfare, D. Divya, Haritha Haram OSD Priyanka Varghese, Commissioner, Scheduled Castes Development, Yogita Rana, and Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanty, said that wider awareness on women helplines, efficient use of resources and team work would resolve tough situations.

Sharing a dose of inspiration with the members from her stint as Warangal Collector, Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare Vakati Karuna explained the power of women and how it made the district gudumba-free.

Nalgonda Collector Prashant J. Patil opined that change in society would always begin with people, and the role of public representatives and inspiration of social reformers were crucial. He said women should organise for their economic empowerment.

DCP (SHE) C. Anasuya, Asst. Collector Garima Agarwal, women leaders and officials participated.