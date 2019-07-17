Focus on tapping every drop of rainwater

Jal Shakti Abhiyan central team nodal officer S.P. Singh was all praises for Madhapur village of Ganneruvaram mandal for constructing rainwater harvesting structures at each and every house and emerging as a role model.

Appreciating villagers for tapping each drop of rainwater and also conserving used water through common soak pits, he said that he would inform the central team in New Delhi about the achievements of the village. He asked all villagers to follow the Madhapur model to save water.

Mr. Singh inspected rainwater harvesting structures at Madhapur, Ganukula Kondapur and Chokkalapalli villages in the mandal, along with Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad.

He called upon farmers to take up desiltation of minor irrigation tanks and lakes in villages for optimum utilisation of rainwater. He also asked farmers to construct farm ponds and take measures for recharging borewells. He spoke about the importance of holding rainwater by constructing contour trenches and rock fill dams.

Mr. Ahmad also focussed on the importance of water conservation. “If we can tap rainwater, we can use it in future according to our requirements,” he said.

He asked villagers to plant saplings to protect the environment and ensure proper rains.

Earlier, the central team inspected plantation of teak saplings, common soak pits, farm ponds and Haritha Haaram nurseries. The team members also participated in the plantation of saplings. National Building Organisation director Umrao Singh, Central Water Commission deputy director Saurab Sharan, DRDO Venkateshwar Rao, district agriculture officer Sreedhar, ZPTC member M. Ravinder Reddy, MPP Malla Reddy, Madhapur sarpanch K. Sampath and others were also present.