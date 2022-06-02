Focus on setting up rural sports complexes

June 02, 2022 17:58 IST

CM announces start of work on the complexes in select villages

After launching Palle and Pattana Pragati envisaging accelerated all-round development of rural and urban areas, the State Government has now focused attention on setting up rural sports complexes in villages.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made an announcement in this regard during his speech at the State formation day celebrations on Thursday. “Our Government has decided to set up Telangana rural sports complex in every village across the State so that future generations can grow up with physical fitness and mental well being,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the process for establishment of rural sports complexes in select villages would commence on Thursday itself. During his close-to one-hour address, the Chief Minister elaborated on how the government worked with firm commitment to ensure development of Telangana which suffered in all sectors due to negligence of rulers of the erstwhile united State. He recalled how the State suffered on many counts including irrigation, agriculture and allied sectors as part of the erstwhile united State and the steps taken by the government made sure that the state came out of throes of power crisis and had become the only one to provide 24X7 quality power supply to all sectors.

Several first-of-their-kind schemes like Rythu Bandhu, farmers’ investment support scheme and Rythu Bima providing insurance cover to all farmers and Dalit Bandhu changed the landscape of the State and made it into a role model for others to follow.

Implementing the spree of welfare programmes for the needy communities, the government had simultaneously focused on development in the industry and IT sectors. On the industrial front, the State stood first in attracting foreign investments and was flooded with investments after the introduction of TS-iPASS Act and other services like uninterrupted power. The State could attract over ₹ 2.32 lakh crore investment in the past few years generating 16.48 lakh jobs.

The State was moving forward in the IT sector without any impediments with about 1,500 IT companies including large corporates like Google, Microsoft, IBM, Apple and Amazon setting up their operations here. IT exports from the State accounted for ₹1.83 lakh crore and 7.78 lakh jobs were created in the sector in the past eight years taking the total employment generated by industry and IT sectors to more than 24 lakh. The State stood first in the good governance index prepared by the Central Good Governance Institute.

Elaborating on the reforms initiated in different sectors, he said the government had rectified land records and issued new passbooks on the land administration front. Dharani portal was launched for more transparency in land records and people were able to complete their land registrations, mutations and other transactions with ease. While reorganising the State into 33 districts, new revenue divisions, corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats were formed. ST hamlets were converted into gram panchayats in tune with the long-pending demand from the community.