Telangana

Focus on rural areas under lockdown, says Congress

No livelihood in rural areas, former MLA writes to Chief Minister

Former Alampur MLA and AICC secretary Sampath Kumar has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to focus on the rural areas where people are also in distress due to the lockdown unable to earn a livelihood.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Sampath Kumar appreciated the Chief Minister for the steps taken to mitigate the problems in the cities during the lockdown and said lakhs of people in the rural areas too need some assistance to tide over this crisis period. He requested the Chief Minister to consider enhancing the ₹ 1500 financial support announced per family on par with the pensioners.

Mr. Sampath Kumar also wanted the government to ensure that people engaged in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) were extended the benefits even though they were not working under the present lockdown.

He said farmers were worried over the lakhs of tonnes of farm produce and the Chief Minister should instil some confidence among them as the markets were closed and they can’t move out to sell the produce.

