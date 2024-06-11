ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on revenue generation for Central and State Govts, says newly inducted Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy

Published - June 11, 2024 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

G. Kishan Reddy, newly inducted Union Minister of Coal and Mines. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said that he will announce his ministry’s ‘Mission 100 days agenda’ within a couple of days after holding discussions with top officials. One of goals will be to enhance revenue generation for the Central and State Governments through coal extraction and supply to the power plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to represent Telangana in Union Cabinet

Talking to the media in New Delhi on Monday night, the Minister pointed out to the crucial role played by the coal to meet the country’s power needs and development. Hence, the coal extraction, transport, export, workers welfare and other related issues are the key and he was confident of handling the key department in the newly formed government successfully.

Watch | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Complete list of ministers’ portfolio

The coal mines are mostly in the State governments control with several private sector firms involved as partners in the extraction and supply. The country had faced power cuts before 2014 and post the Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to power, these issues have been tackled efficiently by increasing coal production and thereby power production, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demand for power is increasing across the country for domestic, agriculture, industries purposes. Unlike the “scams” during the Congress Party led regimes in the past, the NDA Governments have not only prevented them but had also introduced progressive measures without scope for corruption, maintained the Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kishan Reddy also hailed the Minister of State for Home Affairs post allotted to his colleague and Karimanagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the NDA constituents in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh including Civil Aviation post to Telugu Desam’s Y. Rammohan Naidu. This will help him strive for developing an airport for Warangal, he added.

Bandi Sanjay to attend CBN’s swearing in ceremony

Meanwhile, Mr, Sanjay Kumar had announced that he will be participating in the swearing in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for an unprecedented fourth time at Vijayawada on Wednesday. He will later return to New Delhi on the same day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US