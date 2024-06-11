Focus on revenue generation for Central and State Govts, says newly inducted Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said that he will announce his ministry’s ‘Mission 100 days agenda’ within a couple of days after holding discussions with top officials. One of goals will be to enhance revenue generation for the Central and State Governments through coal extraction and supply to the power plants.

Talking to the media in New Delhi on Monday night, the Minister pointed out to the crucial role played by the coal to meet the country’s power needs and development. Hence, the coal extraction, transport, export, workers welfare and other related issues are the key and he was confident of handling the key department in the newly formed government successfully.

The coal mines are mostly in the State governments control with several private sector firms involved as partners in the extraction and supply. The country had faced power cuts before 2014 and post the Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to power, these issues have been tackled efficiently by increasing coal production and thereby power production, he claimed.

The demand for power is increasing across the country for domestic, agriculture, industries purposes. Unlike the “scams” during the Congress Party led regimes in the past, the NDA Governments have not only prevented them but had also introduced progressive measures without scope for corruption, maintained the Minister.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also hailed the Minister of State for Home Affairs post allotted to his colleague and Karimanagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the NDA constituents in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh including Civil Aviation post to Telugu Desam’s Y. Rammohan Naidu. This will help him strive for developing an airport for Warangal, he added.

Bandi Sanjay to attend CBN’s swearing in ceremony

Meanwhile, Mr, Sanjay Kumar had announced that he will be participating in the swearing in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for an unprecedented fourth time at Vijayawada on Wednesday. He will later return to New Delhi on the same day.

