HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Focus on realisation of tax revenue targets for the year, CS tells officials

Santhi Kumari reviews progress of tax and non-tax revenue collection 

February 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the officials of the revenue earning departments to focus on achieving the targets set for the current year.

Officials should take special measures to boost tax collections and departments like Commercial Taxes, Registration and Excise should prepare action plans for augmenting revenues and mobilise additional resources. The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress achieved in realisation of State’s own tax and non-tax revenue with senior officials on Wednesday. Senior officials from Commercial Taxes, Excise, Stamps and Registration, Transport, Mining and other departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary informed that the government realised ₹91,145 crore tax revenue and ₹6,996 crore non-tax revenue totalling to ₹98,141 crore by the end of January.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.