Focus on providing safe drinking water

After intensifying efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by recent heavy rains and floods, the State Government has directed the officials concerned to take adequate steps for supply of clean drinking water in the affected areas.

Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office Smitha Sabharwal wanted the officials to ensure double chlorination and enhance the size of samples collected for testing water quality. Ms. Sabharwal who is also secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office conducted a video conference with engineering officials of Mission Bhagiratha on drinking water supply with focus especially on the rural areas.

Heavy rains coupled with changes in monsoon gave scope for contamination of drinking water and hence, the officials concerned should be utmost cautious. Steps should be taken to ensure cleanliness and sanitation on the premises of water treatment plants besides ensuring that there was no water stagnation in the areas where overhead service reservoirs had been set up. Steps should be taken to create awareness among the people on consumption of clean drinking water to ensure that there was no scope for contamination of drinking water.