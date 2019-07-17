Focus on persons recovered from mental illness

The State government has focussed its attention of setting up of halfway homes for patients who underwent treatment for mental disorders in the mental healthcare institution at Erragadda.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi has directed the officials concerned to prepare detailed plan for the halfway homes in 15 days and submit it to the government for further action.

Halfway Homes are the temporary homes that allow people with physical, mental, and emotional disabilities to learn the necessary skills to re-integrate into society and better support and care for themselves.

SC directive

The decision comes in the light of the recent guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in respect of persons who recovered from their ailments after long-term treatment but continued to stay in the mental healthcare institution.

The Chief Secretary convened a meeting of the Health Department officials on Tuesday where the officials were directed to visit the hospital for preparing plan for halfway homes. In addition to the plans, the officials were instructed to submit details relating to the costs that would be incurred in the construction and maintenance of these homes.

Training of staff

Mr. Joshi wanted the officials of the Health Department to focus on effective training for doctors as well as the para medical staff working in the mental healthcare institution. The training modules should incorporate aspects like life style and stress dealing. In addition, efforts should be made to map the private psychiatrists spread across the State so that their services could be utilised in providing effective treatment to patients.

The officials were directed to address communication to the High Court authorities seeking permission to set up district wise mental health boards while steps should be taken to secure funds under the centrally sponsored Deen Dayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme. Health Department Special Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari informed the meeting that a State-level mental healthcare authority had already been set up and efforts were underway to impart training to the medical personnel through National Health Mission.