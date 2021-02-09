Focus on oil palm cultivation, Harish tells farmers

SIDDIPET

09 February 2021 00:11 IST

10 sub-centres attached to LV Prasad Eye Hospital to be established in Siddipet

Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon the farmers and officials to focus on oil palm cultivation stating that it would yield better benefits.

Participating in the general body meeting of Zilla Parishad presided over by chairperson V Roja Sharma here on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that they have fixed a target of cultivating oil palm in about 50,000 acres and this would offer a steady income for farmers.

“We have to create awareness among farmers about this crop cultivation. There will be no pesticide problem for oil palm or wild animals and we can have inter-crops as well. The government has been offering subsidy. Farmers can also take up mulberry cultivation along with oil palm,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that the government is ready to arrange study tour to Karnataka and Khammam to understand about the cultivation.

The Minister has directed the public representatives to supervise the progress of drying platforms.

Stating that quantitative changes have been taking place in the State after formation of Telangana, the Minister said that Siddipet is next to Hyderabad to have the most modern diagnostic centre established at an estimated cost of ₹ 2.5 crore and can offer 57 types of tests free of cost. He said ECG, X-ray and 2D Echo equipment will be made available at a cost of ₹ 2 crore in the medical college and ICU units will be increased to 40 from the existing 20.

He said that another 10 sub-centres attached to LV Prasad Eye Hospital are being established in the district.

MLA V. Satish Kumar, Rasamayi Balakishna, M Raghunandan Rao and others were present.