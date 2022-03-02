Focus on Mana Ooru-Mana Badi: Harish

‘Use the funds released by CM for long-pending issues’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao called upon leaders and officials to focus on ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme, which would commence on March 9. He said that there was a good response to the programme and 35 per cent schools were selected in the current year and about 65 per cent students got benefit. The works will be taken by School Management Committee (SMC) and facilities will be on a par with corporate schools. He said that English medium will be commenced in these schools from the next academic year.

“All the top schools in the area with higher students strength will be funded for development under the programme. Quality furniture will brought from Jails department and would be supplied to schools. All primary, upper primary and high schools will be identified. A final decision will be taken at the sub-committee meeting. A total of 1097 schools – Medak 313, Siddipet 343 and Sangareddy 441 - were identified in the erstwhile Medak district for strengthening in the current year in primary, upper primary and high school sections,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in in a review meeting on Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme held at Sangareddy on Wednesday. He said that 12 types of facilities will be created in schools. He suggested that the MLA and MPs visit the schools personally so that they can make suggestions.

Public representatives from erstwhile Medak district attended the meeting.

The Minister said that they leaders can also approach alumni of schools, NRIs and elders in villages who come for ward to improve the schools. A total of ₹7,289 crore will be spent to develop schools.

MLA G. Mahipal Reddy suggested including some schools in the first list where strength is considerably high.

Thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning ₹ 90 crore for various development works, the Minister suggested that MLAs and MPs focus on long-pending works and send the proposals to the government work-wise so that they can be taken up immediately after approval.

Referring to Dalit Bandhu, the Minister told the officials to visit the beneficiaries and review the progress.