Focus on Education department

Hyderabad

05 January 2021 22:13 IST

The State government has initiated steps for giving promotions to teachers and non-teaching staff in the Education department.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy directed the officials of the department to prepare an action plan for giving promotions to employees in different categories in the department. The exercise for giving promotions should be completed by the month-end in line with the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a meeting with senior officials of the department here on Tuesday. The meeting discussed various issues relating to the department.

Education department Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran, and GAD Principal Secretary Vikas Raj senior officials were present.