Focus on development of municipality: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, on Friday, called upon officials to focus on the development of municipality.

He said that there were sufficient funds for its development and he could not understand the reason for laxity on the part of officials.

Presiding over a review meeting with municipal officials, along with MLA K. Manick Rao and MLC Fareeduddin, at Zaheerabad on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that ₹35 crore was available with the municipality for various developmental programmes.

“Take up development works with the available fund. We have to collect taxes for these works and hence, focus on collecting taxes too. Make a list of beneficiaries of double bedroom houses and make arrangements for the supply of drinking water through pipelines under Mission Bhagiratha. Any laxity will not be tolerated,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he examined the double bedroom houses being constructed at Zaheerabad.