Telangana

Focus on booster dose, Harish Rao tells officials

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF
K. Shiva Shankar HYDERABAD: July 21, 2022 19:40 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 03:42 IST

If there are more than 100 people who want to take COVID-19 vaccine, they can dial Telangana Health department’s helpline number 040-2465 1119  so that a camp can be organised to conduct the vaccination drive. Similar drives which were held last year, would be resumed. 

This is one of the steps that would be taken to increase vaccination, especially booster dose. At a review meeting held with senior officials from the Health department on Thursday , the State Health minister T Harish Rao has directed them to increase rate of booster dose vaccination. Out of 2.77 crore beneficiaries, only 12.87 lakh took the booster dose

Advertisement
Advertisement

Other topics which were discussed include screening for Non Communicable Diseases (NCD),  number of C Sections, seasonal diseases. Senior officials have participated in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao was directed to increase the pace of vaccination in the coming ten days. District Medical and Health Officials (DMHO) were instructed to  hold separate vaccination drives in junior colleges, degree colleges, engineering colleges, and universities. The State has around 20 lakh doses. 

Mr Harish Rao has appreciated DMHOs, staff nurses, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), for the medical services provided during floods, and when it rained heavily.  The DMHOs were directed to take measures so that seasonal diseases do not spread. Next one month is crucial. 

Officials were directed to ensure that pregnant women undergo Antenatal Check-ups (ANC) four times. Health officials and staff in Jogulamba Gadwal, Adilabad, Jangaon, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, were appreciated for achieving good results in this  aspect. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coronavirus
vaccines
Read more...