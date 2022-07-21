Focus on booster dose, Harish Rao tells officials

Health officials instructed to hold vaccination drives

If there are more than 100 people who want to take COVID-19 vaccine, they can dial Telangana Health department’s helpline number 040-2465 1119 so that a camp can be organised to conduct the vaccination drive. Similar drives which were held last year, would be resumed.

This is one of the steps that would be taken to increase vaccination, especially booster dose. At a review meeting held with senior officials from the Health department on Thursday , the State Health minister T Harish Rao has directed them to increase rate of booster dose vaccination. Out of 2.77 crore beneficiaries, only 12.87 lakh took the booster dose

Other topics which were discussed include screening for Non Communicable Diseases (NCD), number of C Sections, seasonal diseases. Senior officials have participated in the meeting.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao was directed to increase the pace of vaccination in the coming ten days. District Medical and Health Officials (DMHO) were instructed to hold separate vaccination drives in junior colleges, degree colleges, engineering colleges, and universities. The State has around 20 lakh doses.

Mr Harish Rao has appreciated DMHOs, staff nurses, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), for the medical services provided during floods, and when it rained heavily. The DMHOs were directed to take measures so that seasonal diseases do not spread. Next one month is crucial.

Officials were directed to ensure that pregnant women undergo Antenatal Check-ups (ANC) four times. Health officials and staff in Jogulamba Gadwal, Adilabad, Jangaon, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, were appreciated for achieving good results in this aspect.