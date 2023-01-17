HamberMenu
Focus on better conviction rate: Cyberabad CP 

January 17, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Reduction in crimes through visible and pro-active policing, quality in investigation of crimes, and enhancing conviction rate must be the priorities and goals to achieve in the year, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.S. Raveendra told police officials on Tuesday.

Discussing action plans, and reviewing crime trends with officials from all police stations in Madhapur zone on Tuesday, Mr. Raveendra said law & order and crime regulation in Madhapur zone, which housed stations such as Gachibowli, Madhapur, Raidurgam, Narsingi and the IT Corridor, was particularly important as it remained the hub of investment, and thus better policing would directly ensure revenues and job creation for citizens.

At the meeting, he also reviewed station-wise crime figures and directed officials for strategies to achieving reduced crime rates.

Through quality in investigation, timely filing of charge sheets and following up the procedure in courts, Mr. Raveendra said officials should work on enhancing the conviction rate.

Sector-wise Sub-inspector officers, he said, should improve on their basic policing practices, such as identification of crime-prone areas, revise and update point books. Continuous monitoring and scrutiny of history sheeters, invoking Preventive Detention Act whenever necessary, and installation of CCTVs should be pursued police station wise to check crimes, Mr. Raveendra said.

DCP (Crime) Kalmeshwar. S, Madhapur DCP Shilpavalli, and other officials were present in the meeting.

