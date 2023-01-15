Focus needed on nutrition and biodiversity, says millets scientist

January 15, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - SANGAREDDY

Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) principal scientist Sanjana Reddy stressed the need to focus on nutrition and biodiversity, as the month-long mobile biodiversity festival by the Deccan Development Society (DDS) kicked off at Jamgarbouli Thanda in Mogudampally mandal on Saturday.

She said the country has a diversity of soils and eco-regions. “After Green Revolution, monocropping of a few crops has spread across the country. This was intended to challenge the food security crisis that our country was facing but it has now resulted in several other crises in health, nutrition, and ecology. Yield was considered as the only metric to measure agriculture but other values like nutrition and biodiversity were ignored,” she observed.

Expressing happiness over the festival led by women farmers themselves to celebrate their heritage crops and to communicate the value of millets and their consumption at a grassroot level, Dr. Sanjana Reddy said seed preservation and value-addition initiatives for seed security and livelihood improvement will inspire more farmers to follow the path.

DDS director P.V. Satheesh said it was astounding to witness how the festival has grown over the last two decades. “Earlier, it was a small festival at a single place. But it has now exapanded to around 25 villages with the farmers themselves taking the initiative to organise the festival in their villages. Jangarbouli Thanda is a faraway and relatively new village for DDS. Yet, they have taken up the responsibility to organise the opening ceremony and celebrated it grandly. Jathara is a traditional celebration form in our villages and the innovation of this festival is that rather than considering any god or religion, traditional seeds are celebrated in this festival and paraded around,” he said.

From being neglected and considered as drought food, millets are now recognised as the major solution to the current food system challenges, Mr. Satheesh said, adding that the indigenous knowledge and long-standing efforts of the women farmers have kept the crops alive for decades.

DDS co-director Jayasri Cherukuri, biodiversity conserving farmers from Mogudampally Chouhan Sudha Bai, Jyothi Bai, Kidhidoddi Mariyamma and Begari Rangamma among others participated in the programme.