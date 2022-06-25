FOB near St. Ann’s School inaugurated

The modern foot-over-bridge (FOB) near St. Ann’s School of Secunderabad was inaugurated by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday.

The FOB, built at ₹5 crore, is equipped with elevators and escalators on both sides, besides eight CCTV cameras for effective monitoring.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav said that seven FOBs had already been brought into service, while 22 more are under construction within the GHMC limits.

MLA Sayanna, MLC Prabhakar Rao, and Deputy Mayor Mothe Sreelatha attended the event.