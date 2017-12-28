FMD vaccination drive to begin today

The State Department of Animal Husbandry has planned to vaccinate about 90.5 lakh cattle in the State as part of the 23rd round of Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD)-Control Programme.

The 15-day campaign starting December 29 would ensure 100% vaccination with designated veterinary teams deployed to each mandal in the districts, the officials said.

According to Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) Krishna Mohan, the exercise is part of the Centre’s FMD-C Programme to control and contain the outbreak, and also monitor the serotypes in no-incidence regions.

“The last reported outbreaks in 2013 were from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, parts of Ranga Reddy and a government farm in Karimnagar,” he said.

Blood samples

The action plan also involves the district teams collecting blood samples from cattle by random selection and pre and post-vaccination for antibody tests against the FMD virus.

With about ₹16 crore budget every year, the bi-annual exercise is supported by the Indian Immunologicals Limited, and the whole process would be monitored by linking the cattle owner’s Aadhaar to the department.

In Nalgonda, the Animal Husbandry Office has prepared an action plan to target 1.48 lakh cows and 1.97 lakh buffaloes, while random sampling for tests have already started in 11 villages.

Speaking to The Hindu, District AHO C.H. Ramesh said wide publicity was being given to the programme and about 65 teams have been readied for 31 mandals in the district. However, several farmers are apprehensive about the after-effects of the FMD, locally known as Gaalikuntu vaccine on the animals.

Milk yield

They fear that there might be fall in animal’s productivity and milk yield, change in behaviour, and development of rashes and other side effects.

But the officials have assured them that the vaccine – a combined oil adjuvant (enhancer of immune response to the vaccine) – initially causes pain, but the animal would fully recoup in a short time.