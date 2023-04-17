Flyovers to be closed for Shab-e-Qadr 

April 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All flyovers in Hyderabad city police limits, except Greenland’s, PVNR Expressway and Langer House, will be closed in view of Shab-e-Qadr on the intervening night of April 18 and 19 (Tuesday and Wednesday), the police notified on Monday.

The flyover routes will be closed to all vehicular traffic after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, for better road safety.

For traffic safety service and inconveniences during the restricted time, the police can be reached on the helpline number: 9010203626.

