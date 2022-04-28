Flyover sanctioned for Nalgonda town

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday sanctioned a flyover near Marriguda bypass at the entrance of Nalgonda at an official review of developmental activities in the town during a visit to Narketpalli.

He also sanctioned construction of a guest house of Roads and Buildings Department near Clock Tower junction and R&B office within the new Collectorate complex housing all government offices. He called up R&B Minister V. Prashant Reddy over phone from the spot and asked him to ensure issue of government orders and completion of the three works in six months, a release of CMO said.

Mr. Rao also called up a secretary in the CMO Smitha Sabharwal to ask her to take steps for construction of the office of Chief Engineer of Irrigation in the town.

Mr. Rao visited Narketpalli for the tenth day ceremony connected with the death of local TRS MLA C. Lingaiah. He expressed displeasure at infrastructure works for the town sanctioned earlier not being grounded despite release of funds.

He enquired from the Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Municipal Commissioner Ramanachari and other officials the status of works not only in Nalgonda town but Nagarjunasagar, Halia and Nandikonda. He asked them to construct an ultra-modern cultural centre `Kala Bharati’ with a seating capacity of 2,000 in Nalgonda town. The tank bund on Udayasamudram reservoir at Panagal should be beautified with greenery to make it a spot for outing during holidays by people living in villages surrounding the town. The necessary designs could be sourced from well known architects.

Mr. Rao also reviewed the work on integrated market by perusing pictures. He asked officials to create facilities for children to play when they visited the spot with their parents. A secure park and a childrens’ cage with a playground should be set up. Urban parks should be set up wherever feasible. He enquired about greenbelt and nurseries in the town.