November 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission on Sunday morning seized ₹99.85 lakh unaccounted cash from a man during a vehicle check. Officials from the Madhapur zone of Cyberabad police said the cash was seized from a person after his car was stopped at Nanakramguda. Preliminary questioning showed that he was heading towards Khammam. Further investigation is under way, said the police.

