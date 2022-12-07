Flying object near Vikarabad draws curiosity

December 07, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

A flying object that landed near Vikarabad and created a considerable amount of curiosity from a large number of onlookers was found to be a space capsule launched by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TIRF sources, the space capsule was developed by a private company that seeks to give its passengers a near-space experience by reaching a stratospheric altitude for a longer duration.

“The TIFR, a Department of Atomic Energy concern, developed balloons to test and study the behaviour of the capsule. It was launched with no passengers on board. The required permissions from the authorities were taken, and with the help of the Vikarabad Collector and police, we managed to move the crowd away and retrieve the capsule. A formal communication will be issued tomorrow,” an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US