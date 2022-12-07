  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Flying object near Vikarabad draws curiosity

December 07, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

A flying object that landed near Vikarabad and created a considerable amount of curiosity from a large number of onlookers was found to be a space capsule launched by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

According to TIRF sources, the space capsule was developed by a private company that seeks to give its passengers a near-space experience by reaching a stratospheric altitude for a longer duration.

“The TIFR, a Department of Atomic Energy concern, developed balloons to test and study the behaviour of the capsule. It was launched with no passengers on board. The required permissions from the authorities were taken, and with the help of the Vikarabad Collector and police, we managed to move the crowd away and retrieve the capsule. A formal communication will be issued tomorrow,” an official said.

