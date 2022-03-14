FlyBig daily fight to Gondia, Maharastra flagged off from Hyderabad

FlyBig Airlines has launched its maiden flight service from GMR Hyderabad International Airport to Gondia, Maharashtra on Monday.

Gondia city in Maharashtra has a large number of rice mills and is known as ‘Rice City’. It is also famous for the Navegaon National Park, Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary, Kachargadh Caves, Hazra Fall and other tourist spots in and around, said an official spokesperson.

The service is a UDAN - the regional connectivity initiative, aimed to bolster the regional connectivity to the travelers to Tier II-Tier III cities. The inaugural flight took off from Hyderabad to Gondia while the senior officials of the airport, airlines and other airport stakeholders greeted the passengers.

The daily FlyBig Flight no. S9401 will depart from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 06:20 hrs. The return Fly Big Flight no. S9402 will arrive at Hyderabad at 13.50 hrs. FlyBig’s Hyderabad – Gondia service will operate all days of the week. With this service, the number of domestic destinations from Hyderabad International Airport has reached 70, while the pre-COVID number was 55.

FlyBig is a regional airline based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited. The airline has a fleet comprising ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 aircraft with a total of 20 daily operational flights. The airline began operations in December 2020 and is focused on connecting Tier-II cities within India.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said that with travel bouncing back, passengers are revisiting their favourite destinations and exploring new places like never before, specially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. Hyderabad city has the advantage of location in making this possible, said the press release.