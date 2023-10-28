HamberMenu
Fly in Osmania biscuit, manufacturer fined for not maintaining hygiene

October 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A food processing industry in Jalpally was penalised for not maintaining hygiene in its manufacturing facility, following complaint by a customer.

More than a month ago, the customer Vinay Vangala posted on social media, complaining about a fly baked into an Osmania biscuit he bought from a grocery store in Miyapur. While he tagged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities, enquiries revealed that the factory S. Rudra Foods was situated outside GHMC limits, upon which the complaint was transferred to the food safety officials of the Ranga Reddy district.

They inspected the premises and seized samples worth ₹36,000, besides filing a case against the manufacturer with the Additional Collector, who is the adjudicating authority with regard to all food safety violations. “The samples were tested and found to be as per the standards. However, as the hygiene at the production facility was not up to the mark, a penalty of ₹15,000 was imposed on the manufacturer,” a food safety official informed under the condition of anonymity.

