Flurry of nominations for municipal elections on last day

There was a rush to file nominations to municipal elections on the last day on Friday. Officials checking the time to close the gate on the last day for filing of nominations for elections to Municipal Council at Sangareddy on Friday.

Scrutiny of nominations today, last date of withdrawal of nominations is January 14

The enthusiasm for filing nominations continued on the last day on Friday with total nominations for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations receiving 21,850.

With the last date for filing nominations to 60 divisions of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation set to end on January 12, the number of nominations indicate that around nine candidates each would be in race for the posts of 2,727 ward members in 120 municipalities and 385 posts of councillors in the 10 municipal corporations that are going to polls.

Polling in 120 municipalities and nine corporations will be held on January 22 and the results will be declared on January 25.

The nominations would be scrutinised on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 14.

Rangareddy leads

According to the list released by the SEC late on Friday evening, Rangareddy district with 15 ULBs received highest number of 2,392 nominations closely followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 1,910 nominations for 13 ULBs. Nalgonda district with seven ULBs registered 1,533 nominations, Peddapalli district with four ULBs (1,128), Suryapet with five ULBs (1,073) and Nizamabad with four ULBs (1,043) stood among districts which received highest nominations.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem with 187 nominations for two ULBs, Jangaon 207 nominations for one ULB and Adilabad with 387 nominations for one ULB were among the districts which received lower number of nominations.

