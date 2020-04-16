Fluorosis campaigner dead

Veeramalla Rajitha, a spirited campaigner against fluorosis hailing from Khudabkshapalle of Marriguda mandal in the district, passed away due to prolonged illness on Thursday.
The 28-year-old woman was vocal about better facilities.
“Except for the ₹3,016 Aasara pension under physical disability, I did not receive any help from the government. A nutritious diet, medicines and caretaker are not possible with the pension,” she said on various platforms.
“Mission Bhagiratha water helped to an extent, but the project (Shivannaguda Balancing Reservoir) should be completed soon,” was her wish.
On Thursday, around 10 a.m., she passed away at her Khudabakshpalle house where she used to live along with her labourer parents and her brother’s family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.