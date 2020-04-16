Fluorosis campaigner dead

Veeramalla Rajitha, a spirited campaigner against fluorosis hailing from Khudabkshapalle of Marriguda mandal in the district, passed away due to prolonged illness on Thursday.

The 28-year-old woman was vocal about better facilities.

“Except for the ₹3,016 Aasara pension under physical disability, I did not receive any help from the government. A nutritious diet, medicines and caretaker are not possible with the pension,” she said on various platforms.

“Mission Bhagiratha water helped to an extent, but the project (Shivannaguda Balancing Reservoir) should be completed soon,” was her wish.

On Thursday, around 10 a.m., she passed away at her Khudabakshpalle house where she used to live along with her labourer parents and her brother’s family.